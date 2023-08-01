Thomas Hooks has announced his candidacy for the Lafayette City Council District 4 seat being vacated by Nanette Cook.
Cook announced July 26 that she would not be seeking re-election to the council during the fall election.
Hooks, 37, a corporate strategist and attorney who served on the Lafayette Planning and Zoning Commission, including serving as chairman, announced his candidacy at an event Saturday.
A pro-life, life-long Republican and the father of five, Hooks' announcement states that he and his wife 'believe in the values of family, faith and service,' which guide their parenting and inspired him to run for office.
"As a parent, I have skin in the game,” Hooks said. "We are raising our children in Lafayette, seeking to provide them with the best possible opportunities. This is our home and we want it to be the best it can be.”
Hooks, according to his campaign announcement, is committed to making Lafayette safe, culturally vibrant, and economically strong. His goal is that, when his children complete their educations, they will have ample opportunities for fulfilling lives and careers in their hometown.
“I’m running because I’m a big believer in local government, in local solutions for local problems, and I want to serve our community,” Hooks said. “Lafayette is a unique place, and we have to preserve that which makes it unique—our culture, our economy, our people.”
Hooks attended Opelousas Catholic from ages 3-18, graduating with honors from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor's degree in finance. He was in the top 3% of his class at LSU Law School.
He practiced law with a large firm in New Orleans while his wife attended graduate school. When their first child was born, they moved back to Lafayette to raise them around their grandparents and extended family.
Hooks has since served as in-house legal counsel for a large publicly traded company, finance director for a growing local business and strategist for companies of various sizes.
He coaches youth soccer and is an active parishioner of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church on the UL campus.
Qualifying for various local and state offices is Aug. 8-10. The election is Oct. 14.