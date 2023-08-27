The Tiger Island wildfire in Beauregard Parish, which has been burning for almost a week, has burned about 33,000 acres as of Sunday, according to a statement from parish officials.
It is estimated the fire has involved as many as 60,000 to 80,000 acres, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said Sunday.
"This is the largest fire ever recorded in Louisiana," he said in a Sunday news briefing.
Herford said at least 20 structures have been destroyed in the fire, including barns, camps and primary residences.
“As of this update every evacuation order, both voluntary and mandatory, remain in place with an extra emphasis on the areas along Seth Cole Road, down to Graybow Road,” he said.
There are two shelters open at the First United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church in DeRidder.
The biggest problem is shifting winds, Herford said. The area of focus Sunday was expected to be on the northwest and northeast portions of the fire and near the communities Merryville and Junction.
Herford said firefighters have been working for nearly a week, "to the point of exhaustion. Nobody in our state has had to address a fire like this before."
The Beauregard Parish Arena, where livestock from evacuation zones had been housed since Tuesday, was evacuated late Saturday night. Owner who were able to make their own arrangements picked up their animals, all others were transported to the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles in an all-night effort by staff and volunteers at the arena.
Additional firefighting resources were deployed over the weekend, including 16 National Guard bulldozers and a CH47 helicopter from Oklahoma that can drop six times the amount of water than the National Guard Blackhawks, which had dropped more than 161,000 gallons of water as of Friday.
Four strike teams from Florida are expected to arrive Sunday, with 40 firefighters and five bulldozers per team.
“We’re so grateful to have the support of our neighboring states, our local partners, and the federal government," said Mike Strain, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry commissioner. "We have deployed every single piece of equipment and every single qualified person to fight these fires.”
Officials said additional personnel and equipment are continuing to arrive and will be assigned to areas of the fire with the most threat for growth potential.
In addition to gusty winds, the fire is being fueled by extreme drought conditions. Temperatures on Sunday were expected reach near 104 degrees with winds more than 10 miles per hour and relative humidity about 28%. The potential for thunderstorms in the afternoon won't produce significant rain, officials said, but could bring gusty and erratic winds, which could rekindle fire in areas that have been dormant.
Herford said he anticipated Tiger Island firefighting efforts to be an extended process.
"I don't really see us being able to completely have the situation in hand until we get some good, long rain," he said. "This ground is so dry. The trees are so dry. That's the reason why this fire in particular is really hard to deal with."
A new burn ban was issued Friday by the state Fire Marshal.
Louisiana has been under a statewide burn ban since Aug. 7; the new order removes any exceptions such as agricultural field burning.
Authorities have repeatedly urged Louisiana residents to be vigilant about any burning and to refrain from throwing cigarette butts, which can quickly ignite dried grass along roadways.
Wildfires that scorched parts of Rapides Parish on Thursday were intentionally set, and investigators are asking for the public's help figuring out who did it, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry said in a news release Sunday morning.
The agriculture department, state fire marshal's office and Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office are all investigating.
Anyone with information about the fires can call LDAF tipline at 855-452-5323, the sheriff's office at 318-473-6700 or the fire marshal at 844-954-1221. Calls are anonymous, and a $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Wildfires have burned throughout Louisiana as the state grapples with record heat and drought. In the month of August, the state has seen more than 450 wildfires.