Gov. John Bel Edwards was in Beauregard Parish Friday morning surveying damage from the Tiger Island fire there.
The largest wildfire currently burning in the state, it forced an evacuation of the town of Merryville on Thursday night.
Firefighters made progress on containing the fire Wednesday night, especially in the west, authorities said. However, the fire moved further north than officials were expecting and jumped over La. 27, causing them to lose some ground. Firefighters were able to keep any structures from being damaged and there has been no reported loss of life.
Authorities said the fire is still threatening Merryville; it has gone from 85% contained to only 50% contained because of shifting winds and the availability of dry vegetation, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.
The evacuation order was still in place Friday morning, along with a mandatory evacuation of areas surrounding Singer.
William Roseberry arrived at First United Methodist Church in downtown DeRidder late afternoon on Thursday with his wife. "I didn't want to go," Roseberry said. But when first responders drove by their Merryville home, evacuation orders blasting from loudspeakers, he and his wife decided it was time to leave.
Friday morning, the two seniors were still at the shelter, waiting for their medication to be picked up from a nearby store — they left everything behind. "I'm just praying that this don't come to my house," Roseberry said. "Cause the fire's just down the road."
Getting the mostly elderly evacuees the medication they need has been the main concern at the shelter Friday morning, said Joe Norton, who has been leading the response for the Red Cross at the church, which has been designated as the main shelter for evacuees.
"They were basically told to leave and not try to get anything, and they did," Norton said. "We're just trying to get that a little more settled, give people some sense of comfort."
Thursday night was hectic, Norton said. "A lot of them were, and still are, concerned, obviously, about their homes." While the situation briefly quieted down overnight in the Merryville area, with no structures reported burned as of Friday morning, things have since taken a turn for the worse.
Along with the church, the Beauregard Parish Arena, a 163,040 sq. ft. rodeo arena with stalls and pens for lifestock has become a hub of the emergency response. Hundreds of animals — goats, cattle, horses and some small pets —have been evacuated to the facility just outside of DeRidder.
But the fire isn't far. Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from behind the pines in several directions. Watching the smoke from the sandy parking lot, facilities manager BJ Warden ordered staff to get the water ready in case the grassy area surrounding the buildings has to be sprayed.
Still, Warden, who has been sneaking in minutes, rarely hours, of sleep at his office inside the arena at a time, projects confidence that the livestock and volunteers gathered there aren't at risk. "It might get a little hot," Warden, equipped with a healthy dose of gallow's humor, said.
