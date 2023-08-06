Two 16-year-olds are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near Mile Post 7 (Carencro exit) in Lafayette Parish. The crash, which occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m., claimed the lives of 16-year-old Jose Alvarez of Opelousas and 16-year-old Marlin Garcia of Church Point, according to Louisiana State Police.
An initial investigation by State Police revealed Alvarez was in the outside lane of travel on I-49 north, possibly stopped in a 2008 GMC Sierra. At the same time, a 2020 International single unit box truck was traveling north in the outside lane. The box truck struck the rear of the GMC, causing the GMC to overturn into the median.
Despite being restrained, Alvarez was fatally injured. His passenger, Garcia, was unrestrained and also died at the scene. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the box truck was properly restrained and was not injured.
Standard toxicology results are pending for Alvarez. The driver of the box truck submitted a valid breath sample indicating no alcohol present and displayed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.