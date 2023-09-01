Parking and tailgating is going to look — and smell — a little different Saturday for the Cajuns' season opener against Northwestern State in Lafayette.
Most game days are filled with the scents of steaming jambalaya and sizzling meat on the grill. However, as wildfires spread across the state, including one of the largest fires Louisiana has ever seen, Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging residents — particularly those who live near dry grass, forests or other places where fires can start — to avoid cooking with open flames.
While tailgating, no open flames will be permitted. This includes grilling (propane, pellets, charcoal or otherwise), grill pits, fire pits, fireworks and sparklers. Generators will be allowed in tailgating areas as long as they are elevated.
Cajuns tailgaters have proven resilient in the past, never letting extreme weather get in the way of celebrating with their favorite Cajun cuisine. On Saturday, it will just have to be cooked beforehand and kept warm at the field.
It shouldn't be a problem with a forecast high of nearly 95 degrees Saturday.
There will also be parking changes implemented to keep hot cars from being parked on dry grass.
The free general admission parking will be moved to Lot E at Cajun Field and the Cajundome. Patrons with a Lot E pass will be able to park in Lot D. Parking at the LITE Center will not be available.
A new burn ban was issued Aug. 25 by the state Fire Marshal.
Louisiana has been under a statewide burn ban since Aug. 7; the new order removes any exceptions such as agricultural field burning.
Authorities have repeatedly urged Louisiana residents to be vigilant about any burning and to refrain from throwing cigarette butts, which can quickly ignite dried grass along roadways.
"Let’s be patient and not create more work for firefighters in Louisiana," Edwards said at a news conference Wednesday. "We need to prevent what is already a serious situation from becoming worse."
Edwards said the National Guard has 452 service members engaged in helping fight fires. Crews from seven different states are 10 different missions, and firefighters from around Louisiana are helping southwest Louisiana, where the biggest blazes are burning.
With continued high temperatures and a lack of rain, state officials urged residents to adhere to a statewide burn ban.
Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain said his agency issued 20 citations for violating the burn ban, and gave 20 more the day before. He described the drought conditions as "unlike anything I've seen in my lifetime."
"We need 3 to 4 inches of rain. The ground is dry through the first 12 inches. It's literally a tinderbox," Strain said. "The message is real simple: Do not light that match. For any reason."