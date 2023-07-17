A fundraising effort to restore and reimagine the A. Hays Town Building at the Hilliard Art Museum is moving toward completion, maybe in time to complete the project in 2024, which is the 20th anniversary year of the Hilliard’s 2004 opening.
But construction cannot start without full funding in hand, museum director LouAnne Greenwald said, and the project is still about $140,000 short of the $1.5 million needed. She hopes the museum will achieve that goal by the end of the calendar year.
The planned restoration would include providing a first-floor café and dining area, a second-floor “smart” classroom to serve the campus and the public, additional storage space on the third floor facilitate public events, such as weddings, and upgrades, such as modern restrooms and an elevator, to make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“People have been generous,” Greenwald said of the campaign. “We’ve had good support from the community and the university.”
But she said that while the fund drive has done well among major donors, the restoration effort still needs donations from smaller donors and other supporters from the public.
Initial plans for the restoration were discussed about five years ago and fund raising began shortly before the pandemic.
“We started with the major gift campaign. Now it’s in the public phase of the campaign. We’re asking people to be a part of this new project; every dollar counts,” she said.
The A. Hays Town Building opened in 1968 on property donated by Lafayette merchant, businessman and philanthropist Maurice Heymann. Town, a revered Louisiana architect born in Crowley, designed the building. The Service League of Lafayette advocated for the museum and raised funds in the 1960s.
The Town building was meant to provide administrative space for the new university museum; a second building, formally opened in 2004, was intended for exhibitions. The latter was built with the largest exhibition space on the Gulf Coast between Houston and New Orleans.
Both museum buildings won widespread praise for their designs – Eskew+Dumas+Ripple of New Orleans designed the larger and newer building -- and they mark an entry point to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Greenwald said the project will help preserve Town’s substantial legacy, which includes designs of prominent public buildings in Mississippi early in his career like the Bailey Junior High in Jackson and the Church Street Elementary School in Tupelo. Town’s work included designs of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, Vermilion Parish Courthouse, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette and Heymann’s home, now the UL Lafayette alumni building.
In the latter part of his career of more than seven decades, Town concentrated most of his efforts on residential designs, which, although much celebrated, are not easily accessible to the public. The A. Hays Town Building at the Hilliard Art Museum is – or should be -- accessible, Greenwald said, especially within the restoration plans, and should include education components about Town. Gossen Architects will design the new interior.
The café will enhance the visitor experience, she said, and expand community access to about 1,536 square feet on the ground floor with space ideally suited for students, faculty and the community. The second-floor classroom will boost hands-on art activities for K-12 and provide space for adult workshops. The museum, which is part of UL Lafayette, has a mission to collaborate and serve missions related to the art department programs, public history programs and other areas of the academic community. The museum draws about 19,000 visitors a year.
Greenwald, who has served as director since 2014, has led a resurgence in interest in the museum. She said with eventual completion of the restoration, the museum will likely focus on adding to its collection of more than 2,000 pieces, which, she said, should reflect art from South Louisiana.
The collection started at UL Lafayette as early as the 1930s and has depended upon donations.
“Like many museum collections, this one is eclectic,” she said. Included are donations “from local people who have traveled,” which includes a small collection of Egyptian art, courtesy of Ambassador Jefferson Caffery, and folk art donated by Sylvia and Warren Lowe. There is a collection of 18th century landscapes.
“I’m a big proponent of building on your strength,” Greenwald said. That would mean seeking works by artists from the region or from those who worked in South Louisiana. She said that would make the work “more relative to its interpretive mission.” It would also demand more attention on increasing storage.
A more accessible Town building and larger collection, Greenwald said, would enhance the visitor experience and would likely draw visitors from farther away, especially is they could spend more time -- say, 90 minutes instead of 45 -- on each visit.