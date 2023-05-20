A champion water skier at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has died suddenly at the age of 18, school officials and his water ski team announced.
Michael Arthur “Micky” Geller, a UL freshman and member of the Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team, died Saturday in Ontario, Canada, where he was from, according to his obituary.
Geller, who was studying kinesiology, was a renowned athlete who ranked sixth in the world as a junior water skier in the U21 jump, according to the university.
Water Ski Canada said in a statement he died “suddenly” but no cause of death was disclosed.