Photos: Candlelight vigil held Friday night on UL-Lafayette campus for victims of theater shooting _lowres

Advocate Photo by BRAD KEMP Students gather in the Quad on the campus of Louisiana-Lafayette Friday July 24, 2015 for a candlelight vigil in honor for the victims of Thursday nights shooting at the Grand Theater in Lafayette, La..

A champion water skier at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has died suddenly at the age of 18, school officials and his water ski team announced.

Michael Arthur “Micky” Geller, a UL freshman and member of the Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team, died Saturday in Ontario, Canada, where he was from, according to his obituary.

Read more: Homeless Jesus sculpture intended to challenge concepts of charity in Acadiana

Geller, who was studying kinesiology, was a renowned athlete who ranked sixth in the world as a junior water skier in the U21 jump, according to the university.

Water Ski Canada said in a statement he died “suddenly” but no cause of death was disclosed.