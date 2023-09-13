Vermilion Parish Sheriff detectives are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning after her vehicle was located crashed and abandoned, a police report said.
Bobbie Jo Saltzman, 49, was last seen Monday morning around 3:41 a.m. She was driving her white Nissan Frontier in the Indian Bayou area, northwest of Maurice area. Her vehicle was found crashed on Pressley Road about a mile west of Maurice Monday morning. The vehicle was abandoned.
Saltzman is 5'4" and 300 lbs and a White female. She was last seem wearing a brown floral top with burgundy athletic shorts and lime green crocs. Saltzman has multiple tattoo, the name 'David' on one arm, the names 'Chad', 'Claryssa', and 'Elaine' tattooed on her shoulders and rose tattooed on her foot.
If anyone has any information in regard to the location of Saltzman, please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-893-0871.
