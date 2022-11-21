A Ville Platte City Councilwoman running for reelection to her late husband's seat has been arrested, according to Evangeline Parish District Attorney Trent Brignac.
Christina Sam's arrest "is related to election fraud, forgery and illegally procuring and submitting voter registration applications that are known to be materially false," Brignac said in a prepared statement.
The violation of election code provision R.S. 18:1461.2 carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment and a fine of up to two thousand dollars, according to the statement.
Sam's bond has been set at $15,000.
In January, Sam was sworn in after her husband, Donald Sam, died just before Christmas.
Because there was less than a year left in his term, she was able to serve out the remainder of it. She is running for reelection to the seat. She received 46 percent of the vote in the primary, setting her up for a run-off with Adam Toussaint, who got 27 percent of the vote.