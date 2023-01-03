The Acadiana area faces a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, forecasters said.
Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are forecast to develop throughout the morning ahead of a passing cold front.
Flooding, wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible in the region, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service Lake Charles on Monday morning.
All of southern Louisiana faces the risk of severe weather, including the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.
The greatest threat for the Acadiana area will last until the end of the day Tuesday.
