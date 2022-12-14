New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt said there was significant damage after at least two tornados touched down in New Iberia on Wednesday, but it could have been much worse.
Emergency responders and government officials had reports that five to six trailer homes flipped and were severely damaged, three apartment buildings lost roofs, isolated office buildings on Parkview Drive and in the Teche Ridge area were damaged, as well as the electric grid in the Southport Subdivision.
Searches were conducted and all people were accounted for, he said. No fatalities have been reported. Although three people were taken to the hospital with injuries, they were not reported to be life-threatening.
“While it’s a bad day — no fatalities, no extremely major injuries and a really quick response. Just doing what we’ve got to do,” he said.
The Iberia Medical Center at 2315 E. Main St. sustained considerable damage from the tornado. Vehicles were crushed by trees or branches, or had windows shattered by the wind pressure and debris. Glass littered the parking lot and strips of the roof laid on the ground beside a vending machine that was forced from the building by wind tearing down a hallway.
Alicia Ayro, a medical assistant for the Ochsner Cancer Center of Acadiana, said when she heard the sirens, she thought everything would be OK because of the sturdiness of the brick building. Moments later, staff rushed in and told her and others to get everyone into the hallway. When the tornado hit, the sound was deafening.
“Everybody grabbed their head because it was so loud it was about to bust your eardrums,” she said.
Ray Adams, 69, was sitting in a patient room with his wife, Patty, waiting to see a gastroenterologist on the first floor when the lights went out and everything began to shake. He said ceiling tiles began to fall and people poured into their room attempting to escape shattering windows. The whole thing lasted about five to 10 minutes.
“All hell broke loose,” he said.
Out in the hall, they saw ceiling debris, shattered glass and other mess created by the storm, as people hurried, panicked and confused, trying to decide what to do and where to go. Staff shuttled the patients out of the building and over to the neighboring hospital building, which was more secure, he said.
The Adams’ Chevrolet Cavalier, their only vehicle, was pushed about the distance of three parking spots by the wind. Several windows were blown out and the windshield was crushed, a large tree branch stabbed through it that wound through the steering wheel.
Adams, a retired construction project superintendent, lives on Social Security benefits and he and his wife don’t have much money. They had only required liability insurance on the vehicle – they were always safe, accident-free drivers – and he said he doesn’t know how they’ll replace the car. They’ll likely have to borrow money, he said.
He replaced the tires just two weeks ago, Adams said.
“That’s the way it is. There’s nothing you can do about it. We didn’t get hurt and we made it out alive so we’ve got to be thankful for that. It could have been so much worse,” Adams said.
Safe in the hospital, Adams ran into his doctor and managed to have a chuckle as he joked that he would need to reschedule his appointment.
“You have to keep your sense of humor,” he said.
Toni Vitter, an LPN in the Acadiana Surgery Center, said she was stunned standing in the parking lot in the aftermath of the tornado. She’s seen tornado damage on the news before, but seeing it in person, at her work, was hard to wrap her mind around.
Vitter said staff members were in the middle of procedures on the first floor when she heard the wind pick up. A doctor shouted to get everyone away from the windows and they rushed patients into the surgery rooms. After the tornado passed, Vitter and others ran up and down stairs to the medical center’s other floors to help evacuate patients.
She said the shock and fear didn’t hit her until everyone was safe.
“I was focused. After we were done and they moved us all to the hospital…I was standing there and I was shaking. It was the adrenaline. I was running up and down stairs trying to get people to safety. That was my thing, just get everybody safe,” Vitter said.