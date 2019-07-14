Tropical Storm Barry, which landed onshore Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane, battered and soaked Iberia Parish overnight and into Sunday morning.
Iberia Parish Medical Center lost power overnight, forcing the evacuation of 53 patients, according to New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt.
More than 30,000 homes in Iberia Parish were without power Sunday morning, and many roads were impassable because of downed trees, power lines and debris.
A bus carrying nine people including the driver veered into a flooded ditch near the National Oilwell Varco facility on U.S. 90. Emergency response teams from Iberia Parish Fire District 1 and Acadian Ambulance Services pulled the people from the submerged bus, but there were no serious injuries, according to Fire Chief Guy Bonin.
Civilian passersby first responded to bus crash and helped rescue the passengers, Bonin said.
"We had some great people out here. We all got in the water to pull them out," he said.
Bonin said he did not know how the bus wound up in the ditch.
Asia Market at St. Mary Street and South Hopkins Street in New Iberia had its roof blown off and there was localized street flooding throughout New Iberia. DeCourt reported two residents asked to be transported out of the Southport Subdivision, where flooding was particularly bad, with about a foot of water at intersections.
The water at the intersection of Southport Boulevard and McDade Street was deep enough for 14-year-old Noah Polk to take his kayak for a cruise, with his mother and a neighbor looking on from their front yards.
“That’s called an Olympic backstroke,” Noah called out as he reversed directions.
Two power lines had fallen on Lori Dartez’s property on Dehart Drive, one in the backyard where a tree had fallen and another one that had landed on top of her house from the street.
Dartez said her 13-year-old son had suffered a shock while taking a shower.
“My son’s arm was sore and numb for a little while,” she said.
The floodwater was deeper and more widespread in Delcambre, where many — but not all — homes are raised. Assistant Police Chief Teddy Kahn said he was not sure if any homes had taken on water.
"There are some we can't get to yet but we are assuming they did," he said.
Remy Landry Park was feet-deep in water that came near the top of chain-link fences. But Kahn said conditions were improving late Sunday morning, as the latest band of rain appeared to miss Delcambre. Visible flood lines on State Highway 330 south of Delcambre showed that the water had begun to recede.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office deputies stationed for high-water rescue duty at gas station on State Highway 14 said they had rescued four people on Sunday morning south of Erath, where the water was two or three feet deep.
The deputies had not been called in Erath or Delcambre as of 11 a.m., they said.