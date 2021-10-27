A tornado has been confirmed in Hackberry in northeaster Calcasieu Parish, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was identified by radar at 11:56 a.m. about 7 miles northeast of Sabine National Wildlife Refuge. It was moving northeast at 40 mph, according to NWS.
A tornado warning is in effect in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes and residents in those areas are urged to seek shelter.
A tornado watch remains in effect in much of the western portion of Acadiana as thunderstorms move through the area Wednesday.