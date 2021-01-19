The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate completion of the Interstate 10 widening project between Henderson and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
The $54.7 million project involved pavement replacement within the existing lanes in each direction for 2.7 miles along I-10 from La. 347 to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. An additional lane was added in the westbound direction.
Work began in May 2017 and was completed in December 2020.