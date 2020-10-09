The Vermilion River rose rapidly in Lafayette Friday night as Hurricane Delta’s rains pelted the region and coastal storm surges battered the coast, nearing its moderate flood stage around 8:15 p.m.
The Vermilion River at Surrey Street was at 13.67 feet at 8:15 p.m., rising roughly 2 feet in under an hour and swiftly overshooting adjusted river projections that predicted the river’s crest at 13.5 feet at 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a National Weather Service gauge.
As of 8:15 p.m., the river had already risen nearly 8 feet in eight hours.
The river continued to hold just below the 14-foot moderate flood stage at 9:15 p.m., registering at 13.68 feet on the Surrey Street gauge.
The mid-tier flood stage can bring moderate flooding in Lafayette, with “significant flooding” near intersecting coulees and bayous, according to the National Weather Service page.
Downstream, the Vermilion River at Perry gauge near Abbeville clocked the Vermilion at 10.24 feet as of 8:15 p.m., already over that location’s 10-foot moderate flood stage.