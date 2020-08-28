Some areas in Acadiana remain under curfew as widespread power outages persist and residents recover from Hurricane Laura.
Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm and while much of Acadiana was spared its worst effects, thousands of people lost electricity. Utility restoration work is ongoing.
Over 270,000 Entergy customers in Louisiana lost power and about 24,300 of those customers in Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes were still getting power back Friday.
The same was true for around 15,800 SLEMCO customers in Lafayette, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes and around 12,300 CLECO customers in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.
Acadia Parish
- Crowley, Estherwood, Mermentau, Morse and unincorporated Acadia Parish are under curfew Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Iberia Parish
- Parishwide curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the foreseeable future
Vermilion
- Abbeville curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the foreseeable future