Ahead of the possibility of two hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico next week, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.
Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags.
Lafayette Parish
Lafayette Consolidated Government
- North District site at 400 N. Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
- South District site at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville.
Broussard
- Behind Broussard City Hall, 310 E. Main St.
- Deer Meadow Subdivision, corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point St.
- Broadview Drive by the Broussard Community Center
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave.
Duson
- Call Duson Town Hall at (337) 873-6754.
Scott
- Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road
Youngsville
- South District site at 1017 Fortune Road
(All Lafayette Parish sandbagging sites require citizens to bring their own shovel and manpower).