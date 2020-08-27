Schools across the Acadiana region are canceling school Friday to allow families time to assess property damage, clean up and recover after Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight Thursday as a Category 4 storm. Widespread power outages affected SLEMCO, Entergy and LUS customers across the region and homes and businesses were still being reconnected well into Thursday.
Some 74,152 of 109,000 SLEMCO customers were without power Thursday morning, spokesperson Mary Laurent said. SLEMCO services Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
Around 15,000 LUS customers lost power in Lafayette Parish and at least 24,400 Entergy customers were without power in Acadiana as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the utility’s outage map.
See if your child’s school is on the list:
Lafayette Parish
- Diocese of Lafayette; classes canceled Friday
- Ascension Episcopal School; classes canceled Friday
- John Paul the Great Academy; classes canceled Friday
- Westminster Christian Academy; classes canceled Friday
- Willow Charter Academy; classes canceled Friday
Acadia Parish
- Diocese of Lafayette; classes canceled Friday
- Acadia Parish public schools; offices and school campuses will be closed Friday
Evangeline Parish
- Diocese of Lafayette; classes canceled Friday
Iberia Parish
- Diocese of Lafayette; classes canceled Friday
- Acadiana Christian School; classes canceled Friday
St. Landry Parish
- Diocese of Lafayette; classes canceled Friday
St. Martin Parish
- Diocese of Lafayette; classes canceled Friday
- St. Martin public schools; all facilities will operate with normal hours Friday
Vermilion Parish
- Diocese of Lafayette; classes canceled Friday
Colleges & Universities
- South Louisiana Community College; all campuses closed and classes canceled Friday
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.