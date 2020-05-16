Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the weekend after areas of Louisiana saw significant rainfall Thursday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
An upper level low pressure system will likely develop over northern Texas and push east, bringing increased thunderstorm chances and an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain.
In southwest Louisiana, thunderstorms are possible early Saturday around daybreak and could bring gusty winds, frequent lightning and torrential downpours. Widespread thunderstorm activity is expected to continue Saturday and Sunday, with locally heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding in low lying areas, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said.
Continued gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning could also occur Saturday.
Thursday evening, the Vermilion River at Surrey Street rose from 6.7 feet to 10.19 feet in less than three hours. The river reached a maximum height of 10.24 feet, crossing the river’s minor flood stage of 10 feet, before receding. At 6:15 p.m. Friday, the river stood at 8.78 feet.
The Lafayette area saw between 3 to 4 inches of rainfall Thursday, according to readings at the Lafayette Regional Airport. Through Sunday, the area may see an additional 2 inches of rain.
In St. Martin Parish, officials closed Four Mile Bayou Road, Adell Street, Edna Street and Landry Road in lower St. Martin to vehicle traffic due to rising waters. The sheriff’s office also cautioned residents that no wake zones in the Stephensville and Belle River areas remain in effect.