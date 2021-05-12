ACA.sandbags.003.100720
Buy Now

A box filled with sandbags for residents to use is pictured in the foreground as Paul Krushinskie fills sandbags for his home in Lafayette Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Lafayette Consolidated Government sandbagging site on Dugas Road.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Heavy rain has caused more than two dozen road closures throughout Lafayette Parish. 

Check Lafayette Parish road closures here.

As a precaution, sandbags will be available for Lafayette Parish residents.

Lafayette city and parish sandbag locations

  • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
  • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville
  • Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower
  • Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.
  • Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Other municipal sandbag locations

Broussard

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.
  • City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
  • Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
  • Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)
  • Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower. Sandbag stations are open until the threat of heavy rain has passed.

Carencro

  • Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)
  • Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Duson

  • Duson Park at South A Street
  • Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.

Youngsville

  • Foster Park at 399 2nd Street in Youngsville
  • Self-bagging, bring shovel and manpower.
View comments