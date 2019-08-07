Road repairs are starting on West Congress Street near three Lafayette schools, just in time for the start of classes Aug. 15.
Mark Dubroc, public works director for Lafayette Consolidated Government, announced Tuesday there will be alternating lane closures along West Congress Street from Crawford Street to Eula Drive beginning Friday as crews repair road damage.
The round-the-clock one-way closures will last from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Aug. 31, according to a release.
The public works department recommended that motorists seeking to drive in the Crawford Street to Eula Drive stretch find alternate routes, which could get sticky for parents and student drivers traveling to and from school when Lafayette schools open.
The Crawford-Eula construction zone is about a half mile from both Lafayette High and Prairie Elementary, which are both offset from West Congress, and a mile from S.J. Montgomery Elementary, which is tucked behind Lafayette High on Foreman Drive.
“The more people that can avoid the roadway the smoother (the traffic) will be," LCG engineer Jared Veazey said. "Traffic is flowing, but these are repairs that we need to do or it’s going to cost the taxpayers more money on bigger projects later.”
The work is part of an estimated six-month effort to repair damage along West Congress from Rue de Belier to Theater Street, Veazey said. The entire project along the nearly 3-mile stretch of West Congress will cost $725,000.
Most of the roadway damage is from failed concrete roadway panels, which have severe cracking or settlement and could cause damage to adjacent sections of the road or to the road’s structural base and the earth underneath if they aren’t repaired, Veazey said.
The construction crew will start by closing the outer lanes, then the inner lanes, as they move through each project zone. It takes about four to five days to repair each section of closed roadway, he said.
“I would say expect a one-way closure along Congress Street for the foreseeable future,” Veazey said.
The project’s first phase is now underway in front of Lafayette High, with crews working from Meadow Lane to Felicie Drive in front of the school. The work was originally slated to begin in mid-July, but Hurricane Barry set the construction schedule back, he said.
LCG’s public works department stressed to contractor Forby Contracting Inc. the importance of completing the first phase before the start of school, when nearly 1,800 students will descend on Lafayette’s largest high school, Veazey said. The work is expected to wrap Monday but could be delayed depending on the weather.
Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for the Lafayette Parish School System, said administrators aren’t anticipating any changes to bus routes or carpools because of the construction, but said they’ll adjust as needed if the construction causes back-ups.
She said the district each year encourages parents and bus drivers to allow extra time in the morning in case of added traffic. There are about 3,100 students among the three schools and traffic will probably be slower, especially in the first few days, as the area adjusts to having that many people come and go again daily, she said.
Lafayette High School’s first class begins at 7:05 a.m., but students can begin arriving at 6:45 a.m. At Prairie Elementary and S.J. Montgomery Elementary, classes begin at 7:55 a.m., though students can begin arriving about a half-hour earlier.
Students at Lafayette High finish class at 2:35 p.m. and are released in waves, while at Prairie Elementary and S.J. Montgomery Elementary classes end at 3:10 p.m.