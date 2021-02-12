Chances were mounting late this week that Louisiana’s Gulf Coast will face cold weather and possible rain this weekend, with threats of ice, sleet and snow early next week — conditions that have social service agencies hustling to find shelter for the homeless.
Elsa Dimitriadis, spokeswoman for the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing, said Thursday that agency and others are enacting their “freeze plan,” routinely launched when temperatures dip below 40 with rain or 36 degrees without rain.
“The outreach center will be working with people, making sure they know there will be shelter for them in hotel rooms,” she said. “That will start (Friday) and last for a full week.”
She said people needing shelter should call 232-HELP for assistance.
Alex Donato, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said there’s some uncertainty about weather specifics for the next week, although temperatures will surely descend into the 30s and possibly the 20s or even the teens, as well. He said Louisiana from the coast to midway north in the state were in a “transitional” zone for the cold weather.
Among the possibilities, he said: an ice risk and all the troubles associated with that, including slippery highways, bridges and roads.
“Over the weekend, it will be chilly with highs not out of the 40s; lows will be near freezing with a chance of snow Saturday.
There was some chance of snow Sunday and an 80% chance Monday. Lows were predicted around 16 degrees Monday.
“The last time we enacted the freeze plan — in December — we had about 300 people who needed shelter,” Dimitriadis said.
She said ARCH and Catholic Charities of Acadiana will seek hotel rooms — they should be available, with most Mardi Gras activities normally scheduled canceled this week — for singles, couples and families. She said the agencies will pay for the rooms from donations or dip into reserve funds if necessary. Send donations to bit.ly/freezefund or at archacadiana.org.
Catholic Charities of Acadiana spokesperson Ben Broussard said Thursday that agency is pooling funds with ARCH to see homeless people through the next week of dangerous weather.
“Prior to the pandemic, we’d simply clear out the furniture at the shelter and create more room on the floor during dangerously cold and wet nights,” he said. “If it were mid-30s on down, we’d just make room. It’s far safer to be inside than outside.”
But social distancing mandates have forced Catholic Charities to close its congregate shelters, which are being remodeled to accommodate the new realities imposed by COVID-19.
“This time around, no one is sheltering in a traditional way,” Broussard said. “But no one should be sleeping outside.”
He said he’s been speaking, mostly through Zoom, to civic organizations and others who’ve taken up the cause of helping the homeless. He said the issue seems to resonate in Lafayette, where calls to police and social service agencies about the homeless have been on the increase recently.
He said Catholic Charities has been hard-pressed to serve people in the last year, with COVID-19, major hurricanes and now the possibility looming of the coldest weather here in three years. All of those challenges, he said, are “in our lane” at Catholic Charities.
Families needing shelter should call Catholic Charities directly at 337-235-4972, option 2.
Those who wish to donate to Catholic Charities should do so directly at catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.