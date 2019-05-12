Effective immediately and until further notice, a number of roads in lower St. Martin Parish will be closed because of high water, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office:
East Stephensville Road, Tower Tank Road, and Bayou Estates Subdivision in lower St. Martin Parish will be closed to vehicular traffic except for residents who reside there, according to a SMPO release. Adell Street, Edna Street, Landry Road, and Four Mile Bayou Road were previously closed and will remain so until further notice.
The sheriff's office asks drivers to use caution, do not go sightseeing and do not attempt to go around barricades that have been put in place. Attempting to drive through standing water can lead to deadly consequences.
They also urge drivers to be respectful of those who live in these affected areas.