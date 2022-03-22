A tornado watch is in effect for the Lafayette area and the rest of south central and southwestern Louisiana until 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Lafayette area also is in an area of moderate risk of severe weather through Tuesday evening, with the chance of damaging winds, hail greater than an inch in diameter, flash flooding and lightning, forecasters with the Lake Charles office of the weather service said.
Blame the forecasts on a dangerous frontal system moving into the state this morning from Texas that has created a wide band of showers embedded with intense thunderstorms, some of which have already triggered several tornado warnings in west Texas.