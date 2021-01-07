Will Acadiana get a rare snowfall this weekend?
Forecasters say snow is possible in parts of Louisiana this weekend as a cold front moves through, but there's not much chance for the rare winter precipitation in Acadiana.
"Right now, the chances for wintry precipitation across the Acadiana area are pretty low," Montra Lockwood, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said Thursday.
The best chance for a wintery mix of rain and snow, she said, is in north Louisiana and into central Louisiana, possibly as far south as Opelousas.
Even if Acadiana sees a few snow flurries, Lockwood said, it probably would be mixed with rain and not accumulate on surfaces.
The best chance for wintry precipitation is Sunday night, especially between midnight Sunday and 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday.
This won't be an arctic event, Lockwood said. Temperatures in Acadiana will fall into the 30s, hovering close to freezing Monday morning, but a warm-up is expected by mid-morning Monday, she said.
The National Weather Service in Slidell said in Southeast Louisiana, the best chances for snow, part of a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow, are in the northern part of the Florida parishes. The Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas have a much lower chance of seeing the winter precipitation.
(Staff writer Julia Guilbeau contributed to this story.)