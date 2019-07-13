Tropical Storm Barry on Saturday morning hovered near Louisiana's coast ahead of its anticipated northward turn. The storm is expected to push closer to land throughout the day, dumping up to 20 inches on the state.
Most of Acadiana remains under a tropical storm warning.
7:30 a.m.
Slow-moving Barry is shaping up to be a major rainfall threat to central and eastern Louisiana.
Barry could drop as much as 3 inches of rain per hour.
Forecasters expect the worst rainfall — 15 inches or greater — from Morgan City northeast through the Baton Rouge area.
7 a.m.
Wind were sustained at about 45 mph with higher gusts in Morgan City, but little damage was being reported. Tree branches, siding and part of the fence around the Morgan City High School football stadium are down. But rainfall has been minimal so far.
About 5,000 in St. Mary Parish are without power this morning, according to David Naquin, director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
A rain band is expected around 8 a.m., Naquin said, then heavier sustained rain could occur. Workers can’t restore power until the wind subsides, which he expects to occur around noon.
Driving is difficult with the wind, so he advises residents to stay indoors. The two-lane bridge spanning the Atchafalaya River between Morgan City and Berwick is closed to motorists. The four-lane U.S. 90 bridge remains open.
In the nearby lower St. Martin Parish community of Stephensville, Friday afternoon residents helped friends and neighbors prepare for heavy rains expected with Barry. Until a few weeks ago, high water from the Atchafalaya River and surrounding bayous, coupled with rainfall, flooded some homes.
Mike Bahry had sand bags surrounding his home until about two weeks ago. He removed them when water levels dropped. Friday, friends and neighbors helped put a water-filled barrier around his home instead of sandbags.
Next door, Dany Barras put a water-filled barrier around his house, along with two pumps, stopping water from entering his home of about 32 years. Friday, the barrier was going back up.
“It’s beginning to happen way too often,” Barras said of the flooding.
4 a.m.
Barry's intensity remains the same on Saturday morning, but is still expected to strengthen before landfall. The track has shifted a little west along the Iberia Parish/Vermilion Parish border with landfall likely still happening in the morning. Talking points remain largely the same.