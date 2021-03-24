The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Washington was at least partly responsible for damage in the town during a wave of severe weather Tuesday.
The NWS said a field surveyor determined an EF-1 tornado had touched down in the area, but other details were sparse Wednesday afternoon while the surveyor completed assessments. In the Washington area, strong winds spurred by the tornado and associated thunderstorms brought down trees and power lines and several mobile homes in the Church Street and East St. Mitchell Street area were damaged.
The thunderstorms also prompted flash food watches across central, south central and southwest Louisiana into Tuesday afternoon as rain and wind lashed the area, with as much as five inches of rain falling in some portions of the region, the National Weather Service said.