Acadiana hospitals prepare for hurricanes much like the region's residents do.
Their teams check and test systems to ensure they'll make it through heavy winds, rain and outages. They ready the generators and water sources. They discharge patients when possible to make space for those injured during and after the storm.
"We have a remarkable emergency management team who is dedicated to preparing our teams for the unexpected and ensuring that we can continue to take care of people during a hurricane season combined with a global pandemic," said Patricia Thompson, spokesperson for Ochsner Lafayette General, which includes several regional hospitals in addition to the main campus. "We continue to plan for the most vulnerable event and heed the warnings of mother nature while also injecting historical events into our emergency preparation plans. The Lafayette water system is second to none and Lafayette General has not experienced any water outages due to hurricanes in the last three decades."
The hurricane preparation process is similar for the Our Lady of Lourdes system, which includes Women's and Children's Hospital and the Heart Hospital of Lafayette along with the main campus.
“Storm preparation for a hospital begins like most families prepare for a hurricane," said Elisabeth Arnold, spokesperson for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. "Earlier this week we secured additional provisions such as food, supplies, medications, fuel and linens. From there we confirm staffing plans and encourage our team members to make arrangements for the safety of their families. We begin contacting physician offices and patients to discuss rescheduling procedures and appointments pending the track of the storm. We stand ready to serve our community.”
Hospital intensive care unit bed availability has been low in the Acadiana region this week, according to data reported to the Louisiana Department of Health. There were just 22 ICU beds, or 13.6%, available as of midday Thursday.
There are ICU beds available throughout the critical care hospitals in the Ochsner Lafayette General system, Thompson said.
"We also have internal surge plans that could be activated if needed at any time," she said. "We are prepared for patients before, during and after the storm."
Surgeries and procedures have been rescheduled for next week at Lourdes, "to keep our capacity open for emergent needs during the course of this storm," Arnold said. "We have ICU bed availability at this time."
Lafayette General has never had to evacuate during a natural disaster or other event, although there are plans in place should the need ever arise, according to Thompson.
Like other hospitals in the area, Lafayette General would coordinate with the Louisiana Emergency Response Network, known as LERN, to evacuate critically ill or wounded patients if the need ever arose. Two scenarios in which a hospital evacuation would be necessary include a long-term loss of electricity and the failure of backup generators or the loss of potable water should city water lines be severely damaged.
"There are multiple needs for water: HVAC plant equipment, boilers, fire protection, human consumption, waste water, etc.," Thompson said. "On site we have enough bottled water for human consumption along with water for all waste water needs. As part of the health system’s emergency preparedness plan, we have a contingency to deploy holding tanks and pumps in an emergency to maintain conditioning for patient care areas as well. Some of our campuses also have backup water wells.
"We believe we are prepared for such an event and have mitigated as much risk as possible."
Lourdes crisis management plans call for hospital evacuation in the event of extended water or power outages, as well, according to Arnold. "If this were necessary, our Health System sister hospitals or our health care colleagues in the Louisiana Emergency Response Network would step to our aid."