Hurricane Delta is expected make landfall later today in southwestern Louisiana. Here's what forecasters were predicting, as of late Friday morning, in each parish ahead of the storm's arrival.
Acadia
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Calcasieu
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
East Cameron
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
West Cameron
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 70 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 6-9 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
Evangeline
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Iberia
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Jefferson Davis
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lafayette
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Landry
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 80 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lower St. Martin
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Upper St. Martin
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Mary
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Vermilion
...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes