Piles of debris from Hurricane Laura still line the streets of Lake Charles as Hurricane Delta heads that way on Friday, October 9, 2020. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Hurricane Delta is expected make landfall later today in southwestern Louisiana. Here's what forecasters were predicting, as of late Friday morning, in each parish ahead of the storm's arrival.

Acadia

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Calcasieu

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

East Cameron

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

West Cameron

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 70 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 6-9 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Evangeline

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Iberia

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Jefferson Davis

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lafayette

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Landry

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Martin

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper St. Martin

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Mary

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Vermilion

...HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

