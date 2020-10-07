Hurricane Delta is expected to re-strengthen tonight and tomorrow as it moves over the southern and central Gulf of Mexico, according to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
The hurricane is then expected to grow in size when it approaches the northern Gulf, forecasters said in the 4 p.m. forecast. Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 1 storm, but is expected to strengthen to a strong Category 2 storm before it makes landfall in Louisiana Friday afternoon.
"After 36 hours, increasing shear and cooler waters over the northern Gulf of Mexico are likely to cause some decrease in intensity before Delta makes landfall, however the hurricane's wind field is forecast to expand, which will increase the storm surge and wind threats," forecasters say.
Watch: Is one side of a hurricane worse than another? Yes, and here's why.
Delta, the sixth tropical storm to impact Louisiana, is currently located 580 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana. It is moving northwest at 17 mph.
The hurricane currently has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, which makes it a Category 1 storm. It recently moved over the Yucatan Peninsula.
Forecasting models are starting to come into agreement on Hurricane Delta's storm track, forecasters say.
If the storm makes landfall along Vermilion Bay as expected, it could be particularly troublesome for residents of Vermilion, Cameron and Calcasieu parishes who were hammered in late August by Hurricane Laura, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, the strongest to ever make landfall in Louisiana.
As of Wednesday afternoon, several parishes had issued evacuation orders. In Vermilion Parish, a mandatory evacuation was issued for low-lying or flood-prone areas.
For Vermilion residents without transportation, buses will be staging at North Vermilion High School from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday to transport them to safety.
Voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for Lafayette, Iberia, Acadia and St. Mary Parish.
Additional evacuations may be ordered Thursday if the hurricane's projected landfall shifts, David Naquin, director of the St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said Wednesday. The projected landfall was Grand Isle earlier in the week. Now it's the Cameron and Vermilion Parish line, which should mean less severe winds in St. Mary Parish.
Naquin is particularly concerned about storm surge from Delta.
"Even at the Cameron-Vermilion line," he said, "Cypremort Point is going to catch it."
Areas not protected by levees or flood control structures, including Louisa and along the highway 318 corridor, Ashton, Glencoe and Four Corners, could catch the storm surge, Naquin said.
Areas further inland also are vulnerable to storm surge traveling up waterways, Naquin said. Workers were closing flood gates on the Franklin Canal Wednesday to protect against the storm surge, and driving sheet pilings to close off the Charenton drainage canal because a flood control structure under construction there isn't complete.
East of Calumet, the Morgan City and Berwick areas are better protected with higher levees built for flood stages on the Atchafalaya River, Naquin said. Flood gates along the river at Morgan City and Berwick were being closed Wednesday.
Naquin said he's being told Delta could make landfall as a Category 3 and quickly deteriorate to a Category 1 storm by the time it gets to the Interstate 10 corridor, which isn't far.
"We're still going to have our problems," he said, from possible tornadoes, trees and tree limbs falling and power outages. The good news is Delta is moving fast, so Louisiana shouldn't be subjected to more than five or six hours of impact.