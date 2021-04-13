Charitable groups in St. Landry Parish are banding together to support families devastated by Saturday’s tornado in Palmetto.

The H.O.P.E. Alliance Community Development Corporation, affiliated with New Life Church of God in Palmetto, has partnered with the St. Landry Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Acadiana, to launch a fund to provide immediate relief to storm victims.

Roger Erickson with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said in a preliminary report the tornado was an EF3 with maximum winds of approximately 140 miles per hour, which first touched down around 2:06 a.m. and cut a path 8.7 miles long through the Palmetto area of St. Landry Parish. The storm killed 27-year-old Jose Antonio Higareda and injured seven others.

In total, 15 homes were damaged or destroyed along the tornado’s path, numerous trees and power lines snapped, and barns, outbuildings and other outdoor structures were destroyed. The most severe damage was along Bolden Road.

Dale Fontenot, president of the H.O.P.E. Alliance Community Development Corporation, said residents in Palmetto immediately began reaching out for ways to assist the impacted families as news of the storm spread Saturday. The nonprofit usually works in youth and young adult spaces offering educational support and food security assistance in the area. Fontenot said the H.O.P.E. Alliance recognized they had the infrastructure and community relationships in place to ramp up quickly in response to residents’ pressing post-storm needs.

“This has affected the whole community. Palmetto is a spread out community but very close knit…The very culture of this area is about helping one another,” Fontenot said.

The nonprofit president said the H.O.P.E. Alliance and St. Landry Foundation are working with the village of Palmetto’s leadership, the local water district and parish government as needs assessments are completed to determine how best to distribute any funds raised.

Supporters can donate online at the H.O.P.E. Alliance Palmetto Tornado Relief Fund page on the Community Foundation of Acadiana’s website, or by mailing checks payable to the Community Foundation of Acadiana with H.O.P.E. Alliance in the memo line to 1035 Camellia Blvd., Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said families have immediate needs such as clothing, food and personal care items they need to get back to a semblance of normal life while beginning to slog through the process of insurance claims and potential disaster relief assistance. The parish president said in some cases families didn’t have insurance, or their insurance policies have high deductibles or coverage gaps that won’t provide full support.

Bellard said the St. Landry Parish community has an obligation to take care of their people.

“Put yourself in their shoes. All of a sudden you wake up tomorrow and you don’t have anything — not even the clothes you had on your back the day before. Put yourself in their shoes and do what you can to help them, because if you’re ever in need they’re going to do the same for you,” he said.

Van Reed, St. Landry Parish director of emergency preparedness, said he and his team are coordinating with charitable groups and disaster relief organizations like the American Red Cross and Catholic Charities to assist families with immediate needs.

They’re also forwarding disaster assessments and reports to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness so the state can determine if Saturday’s severe weather should be declared a state disaster area. If it is, the state can request a federal emergency declaration from President Joe Biden, which will trigger FEMA assistance, he said.

Bellard has declared a local state of emergency over the tornado and severe weather event.

Reed said the parish is asking anyone who suffered damage due to the tornado and Saturday’s severe weather to file a report at damage.la.gov. The reports support the state’s evaluation to determine if the storm event and tornado should be classified as a disaster. The online portal will close Sunday, he said.