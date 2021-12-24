Acadiana will be pushing against the record books for warm weather Christmas Day and early in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

“We’ve had this happen before,” said Todd Mogged, who was staffing the Lake Charles office Friday morning. “For December, record highs have been in 80-81 degrees range.”

Friday’s high would be in the high 70s, he said, and warm weather would persist for the first half of the week. Midweek and late week, he said, look for a chance for showers.

“It looks like we could be in the 50-60% range for rain late in the week,” he said.

A record high for Christmas temperatures in Lafayette was set at 80 degrees in 2016. Record temperatures for Dec. 26, 27 and 28 were set at 81, 82 and 81 degrees.

“Right now, it looks like we might at least tie them,” Mogged suggested. “It’s possible we could near the records or maybe break them.”

Southwesterly winds Friday would increase to about 10-20 mph in the afternoon, he said, with winds staying in the 10-15 mph range for much of the day. There may be wind gusts, as well, that could push winds beyond that.

Taking a sleigh ride with your reindeer tonight? Small craft advisories may be issued overnight, he said, although that remained uncertain Friday morning.

There was patchy fog across Louisiana’s Gulf Coast early Friday, but that dissipated.

Christmas Day drivers will likely have most sunny skies.

Highs for the weeks may be in the high 70s with lows in the 60s.