As coronavirus restrictions ease up and protests continue across the country, those in south Louisiana are bracing for the possibility of heavy rains as Tropical Storm Cristobal looms in the Gulf of Mexico.
A forecast track from the National Hurricane Center on Thursday afternoon had Cristobal approaching the Louisiana coast sometime between 1 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday with 65 mph winds.
Acadiana residents filled sandbags and stocked up on emergency supplies Thursday while regional leaders finalized emergency preparedness plans and public works employees cleared coulees and trimmed back trees.
Leaders in Youngsville and Broussard, which both experienced substantial flooding in August 2016, said storm preparations don't take place in the days leading up to a storm like Cristobal. Instead, there is a year-round effort to tackle major drainage projects and routinely maintain coulees.
"By the time a storm is named and approaching, you don't really have time to do that storm prep and drainage work," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. "You need to be mobilized and just running through a checklist of what's specific to this storm."
What is specific to this storm? At this point, forecasters aren't expecting substantial wind damage, but there is potential for heavy rains.
More specific to this storm, however, is the possibility of people being distracted.
"We have the first named storm of the year two days into hurricane season," Ritter said. "It's in the middle of COVID and the economy situation and just everything else happening. It's easy to be distracted. It's easy to not have our eye on the ball."
Routine preparation for city governments ahead of a storm includes things such as draining ponds to make room for heavy rain, clearing obstructions from coulees and drainage canals, developing a staffing plan for first responders and servicing generators and other emergency equipment.
Acadiana leaders are also reminding residents to secure items that could become projectiles or obstruct ditches, and they're instructing construction crews to secure job sites to prevent loose sediment from collecting in drainage systems.
"Really, we're just making sure everyone is ready to act, and it's well thought out in advanced," said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. "The best preparation we can do is well before the storm shows up. We've tried to get ahead of the game as much as possible, and it's really made a difference having that mindset."
There are a number of sandbag sites open in Acadiana. They include:
Lafayette Parish
Sandbags for Lafayette Parish residents are available at the following locations during daylight hours:
- North District site at 400 N. Dugas Road (off North University Avenue)
- Carencro Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave.
- South District site at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville
- 310 E. Main St, behind City Hall in Broussard
- Deer Meadow Subdivision, corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street in Broussard
Bags and sand are free to residents. Both sites are self-bagging; residents must bring their own shovel and manpower. Limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door. Maximum 20 sandbags per household.
Acadia Parish
Sandbags will be available from the Crowley Public Works Department starting from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. until further notice. Residents must present a valid ID. A maximum of six bags per driver's license. The Crowley Public Works Department is located at 220 Jack Mitchell Drive in Crowley.
Iberia Parish
Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations for Iberia Parish residents:
- B.O.M. Fire Station
- Grand Marais Fire Station
- Coteau Fire Station
- Jeanerette, Bourgeois Road
- Jeanerette Public Works
- Rynella Fire Station
- Loreauville Park
- Lydia Fire Station
- Delcambre Fire Station
Shovels will not be provided and residents must fill their own sandbags. For more information, contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at 337-364-8474.
St. Martin Parish
Sandbags sites are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Locations for St. Martin Parish residents include:
- Ruth Bridge, 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway
- Paul Angelle Park, 2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Highway
- South Barn, 1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road
- Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park, 1028 Catahoula Highway
- Doiron's Landing near the car wash
- Bus turnaround on East Stephensville Road
- Corner of Stephensville Road and Landry Road
- Across from the Belle River Fire Station
- Public Works Annex at end of Refinery Street near Berard Street
- Old Wal-Mart parking lot, 2310 N. Main St.
- Henry Guidry Park Pavilion behind city hall, 1007 Amy St.
Residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags. There is a limit of 25 bags per vehicle. For more information, contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-394-2808.