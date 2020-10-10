Hurricane Delta's winds brought down trees and power lines, damaged homes and left much of the Lafayette area without power Saturday, but Acadiana residents were largely thankful there wasn't more damage from the Category 2 storm.
Delta slammed ashore in Cameron Parish about 6 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain and then strong winds rocked southcentral and southwest Louisiana for most of Friday night.
While Lafayette was spared the worst of Delta — Lake Charles saw 100 mph winds and more than 12 inches of rain — the area caught more bad weather, especially wind, than six weeks ago with Hurricane Laura.
Tonya Bolden-Ball was sitting on a chaise lounge in her bedroom when she heard the telltale crack of a tree coming down around 5 p.m. As the sound intensified, Bolden-Ball said something told her to run and she leaped up and rushed across the room. As soon as she made it to the threshold, she and her family heard the boom as the tree stabbed through the roof above the bedroom.
“It was eye-opening, just the initial shock of how close it came to injuring my wife...I feel gratitude to God that she wasn’t [hurt] because a matter of a few feet and it could’ve been catastrophic,” her husband, Kirk Ball, said.
The tree fell between the Balls’ home and their neighbor’s on East Glenhill Boulevard, striking both and causing more damage to the neighbor’s home. Ball and others called the neighbor, who has been working in Lake Charles since Hurricane Laura, and helped him remove valuables once he made it home.
In their own house, the couple, their 14-year-old daughter and Bolden-Ball’s father rushed to catch water in anything they could find as the sheetrock progressively deteriorated, flinging insulation across the couple’s bedroom.
It was Bolden-Ball's second close call with a falling tree during a hurricane. In 2002, she and her son sheltered at her parents’ home for Hurricane Lili and a tree crashed into their den minutes after Bolden-Ball stepped out of the room, she said.
The 45-year-old said she feels a mix of emotions.
“I’m grateful we weren’t hurt, but it’s still our home. It wears on you mentally,” she said.
Utility customers throughout Acadiana were left without power Saturday, as Delta left a far deeper impact on power lines here than Hurricane Laura did in August.
Mary Laurent, spokeswoman for SLEMCO, which supplies power to 110,000 customers, said at one point Friday night there were 108,000 customers without power. At 5 p.m. Saturday, that number was about 85,000.
At LUS, which services Lafayette, some 20,000 of 70,000 customers remained without power Saturday evening. Alex Antonowitsch, LUS spokesman, said at the worst, 50,000 customers were without power due to the storm.
He said power workers from Florida arrived with the storm on Friday night and crews began working as soon as winds died down to where it was safe.
Damage was “widespread, across the board,” he said of the Lafayette utility’s customer base. “It was surprising, the amount of damage, a lot worse than Laura.”
Catholic Charities of Acadiana’s disaster-response teams and their partners fanned out into the community Saturday to assess reported damage from Delta to homes where residents need assistance in recovery.
Spokesperson Ben Broussard said volunteers from the agency’s Disaster Recovery Program are traveling to homes that sought help through United Way of Acadiana’s 211 help number or people who texted “DISASTER” to the number 797979, reporting their need for assistance. CCA is working with partners from Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
“If there are people who need assistance, that’s where the reports are going,” Broussard said of the help contact numbers. “We are helping people who have nowhere else to turn and who oftentimes don’t have family, people who need assistance and don’t have folks to help.”
Broussard said that’s a mission that Catholic Charities volunteers have been pursuing most recently since Hurricane Laura hit the state Aug. 27. He said volunteers have been using chainsaws to help those who could not clear fallen trees and large branches from their doorways and driveways or off their homes and have been affixing tarps to damaged roofs.
“We’ve been swinging chainsaws for a long time,” Broussard said. “We’ve been working from St. Martin to Calcasieu Parish. We’re going to be swinging them for a longer time.”
Delta’s landfall was east of Laura’s, closer to Lafayette Parish and Catholic Charities of Acadiana’s eight-parish mission area. Broussard said damage assessments were being made over the weekend and volunteer work would start as early as Monday.
“The first part of response for us is this assessment, then debris removal and placing tarps. If a person has a big old hole in their home, we’re going to deploy teams with the right tools and knowhow to help them,” he said. “We will try to put as many crews out there as we can.”
John Koury was making assessments in Lafayette for Catholic Charities on Saturday. Pulling up to his 10th house assessment of the day, he said, “This is a major wow.” He said he was unable to see the simple house from the street for the tree that covered it.
“He’s got no insurance and no way to fix it,” Koury said as he approached the home. “He’s in a bind; he’s in a jam.”
Koury said he’d seen similar disasters Saturday morning, mostly involving people without means to remedy the damage that befell them overnight. Property damage, he said, were significantly worse from Delta than those made by Laura in Lafayette. If damage then was a “3” then, he said, they were at an “8” now.
“It’s nothing like Lake Charles was in Laura, but it is significant,” he added.
Western and southern portions of Acadiana also suffered wind damage that was visibly more severe than after Laura.
David Loustalot was watching TV around 8 p.m. Friday in his Franklin home, thinking the worst of Hurricane Delta had passed, when the wind suddenly started howling.
"I ran to the hallway," he said Saturday. "I was waiting for the roof to rip off."
Instead, the roof of Jones Funeral Home next door on Main Street lost its roof. Delta's winds ripped the roof apart, wrapping pieces of black felt around trees and dropping felt and wood on Loustalot's house and yard. The debris was scattered across two of his neighbors' yards, too.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt and the wooden two-by-fours didn't puncture any holes into his own metal roof.
"I ain't never been that scared in my life," Loustalot said. "It had to be a tornado."
Even though his power line was knocked down, he feels fortunate, having just had a large tree in his back yard trimmed and having just moved a small camper from his back yard.
That theme — scary winds, home damage and power outages — was repeated throughout communities from Franklin to Kaplan to Crowley.
In a handful of cases, the wind was powerful enough to rip off metal roofs, such as the one covering the LeBlanc Early Learning Center daycare in Abbeville. Also in Abbeville, a giant metal awning on top of gas station and deli at the intersection of U.S. 167 and L.A. 14 lay flat on the ground, covering most of the parking lot between the pumps and the store.
Uprooted trees were an unusual sight in Delcambre, which is more accustomed to floodwater after hurricanes. Although Delta’s surge spilled over Bayou Corne into surrounding Delcambre neighborhoods, the water level was about a foot below that of flooding after Laura, according to Mayor Pam Blakely.
Roads that were impassable south of Erath after Laura were mostly clear of water on Saturday morning, except for a few areas of ponding. Sugar Cane in fields along Eve Road looked mostly upright, though two utility poles lay flat along L.A. 685.
However, there were no reports of injuries or widespread major damage.
Low-lying areas, such as Cypremort Point, were also spared what could have been devastating storm surge.
Pickup trucks trickled south into Cypremort Point late Saturday morning with homeowners, business owners and camp owners anxious to assess the damage and begin the cleanup.
Marsh grass deposited by Delta's storm surge was hung up on steps and deposited alongside the road. A layer of slick, ankle-deep mud coated the roads, driveways and ground-level areas of homes and camps usually reserved for storage or minimally furnished.
Cypremort Point resident Robbie Grow was ankle-deep in the mud of his front yard Saturday, grateful "hurricane mud" is the only unwanted gift Delta left behind in the community which has suffered storm surge damage from many hurricanes over the years, the worst being Rita in 2005 which flooded Cypremort Point with about 11 feet of water.
Grow's elevated mobile home, his home of 26 years, wasn't damaged by Delta.
"I've got a mess," he said. "It's not bad at all and my lighthouse is still here," he said, nodding to a red and white mini lighthouse on his front lawn.
"All in all," Grow said, "we're pretty lucky."
Staff writers Ben Myers and Claire Taylor contributed to this report.