Acadiana could see up to 15 inches of rain and 35 mph winds tonight through Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way toward Louisiana.
Nicholas, which was downgraded from a hurricane overnight, made landfall in Texas early this morning. It is expected to become a tropical depression as it moves over Louisiana Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles said wind gusts of 45 mph are possibly and tornado threat is marginal, as of Monday night. Impacts are subject to change depending on forecast track or intensity change.
Here's a parish-by-parish breakdown of expected impacts tonight through Wednesday from the NWS:
Lafayette Parish:
- Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
- Storm surge: none
- Rainfall totals: 7-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
- Tornado threat: none
Evangeline Parish:
- Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
- Storm surge: none
- Rainfall totals: 7-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
- Tornado threat: marginal
St. Landry Parish:
- Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
- Storm surge: none
- Rainfall totals: 6-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
- Tornado threat: marginal
Iberia Parish:
- Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
- Storm surge: 1-2 feet
- Rainfall totals: 6-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
- Tornado threat: marginal
St. Martin Parish:
- Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
- Storm surge: 1-2 feet
- Rainfall totals: 6-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
- Tornado threat: marginal
St. Mary Parish:
- Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
- Storm surge: 1-2 feet
- Rainfall totals: 7-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
- Tornado threat: marginal
Several Acadiana schools closed their doors Tuesday and opted for remote learning as Nicholas approaches. See a full list of school closures here.
Most of southern Louisiana is facing the potential for major flooding, the NWS said. The Lake Charles area faces the potential for extreme flooding.
There is the potential for significant rainfall amounts with Tropical Storm Nicholas that will lead to considerable to extreme urban and flash flooding. Do not drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Turn around and don't drown. #lawx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Sl9Ag52dEa— NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) September 14, 2021
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory declared a state of emergency Monday.
Find information on where to find sandbags here.
Keep up with road closures in Lafayette here. The NWS reminds drivers to avoid flood waters. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.