Resident Woody Anderson fills sandbags getting ready for Tropical Storm Nicholas at the Picard Park sandbag site on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Milton, La..

Acadiana could see up to 15 inches of rain and 35 mph winds tonight through Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way toward Louisiana.

Nicholas, which was downgraded from a hurricane overnight, made landfall in Texas early this morning. It is expected to become a tropical depression as it moves over Louisiana Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles said wind gusts of 45 mph are possibly and tornado threat is marginal, as of Monday night. Impacts are subject to change depending on forecast track or intensity change. 

Here's a parish-by-parish breakdown of expected impacts tonight through Wednesday from the NWS:

Lafayette Parish:

  • Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
  • Storm surge: none
  • Rainfall totals: 7-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
  • Tornado threat: none

Evangeline Parish:

  • Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
  • Storm surge: none
  • Rainfall totals: 7-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
  • Tornado threat: marginal

St. Landry Parish:

  • Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
  • Storm surge: none
  • Rainfall totals: 6-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
  • Tornado threat: marginal

Iberia Parish:

  • Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
  • Storm surge: 1-2 feet
  • Rainfall totals: 6-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
  • Tornado threat: marginal

St. Martin Parish:

  • Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
  • Storm surge: 1-2 feet
  • Rainfall totals: 6-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
  • Tornado threat: marginal

St. Mary Parish:

  • Wind: 25-35 mph, 45 mph gusts
  • Storm surge: 1-2 feet
  • Rainfall totals: 7-10 inches (up to 15 inches)
  • Tornado threat: marginal

Several Acadiana schools closed their doors Tuesday and opted for remote learning as Nicholas approaches. See a full list of school closures here

Most of southern Louisiana is facing the potential for major flooding, the NWS said. The Lake Charles area faces the potential for extreme flooding. 

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory declared a state of emergency Monday. 

Find information on where to find sandbags here

Keep up with road closures in Lafayette here. The NWS reminds drivers to avoid flood waters. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. 

