A flood warning has been issued for the Vermilion River at Surrey Street as the National Weather Service projects the river will hit minor flood stage late Wednesday.
The 11 a.m. Tuesday update from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles projected the river, at 5.1 feet at 10:15 a.m., is expected to climb to 6 feet just after midnight Wednesday, dip slightly and begin rising again Wednesday morning.
The river at Surrey Street is predicted to cross its minor flood stage of 10 feet late Wednesday and rise to 13 feet, a foot shy of the moderate flood level, early Thursday afternoon. At 13.5 feet flooding would begin in yards near the river, the report said.
Significant flooding is anticipated at Beaver Park and Vermilionville.
Current forecasts show the river level dropping but remaining in minor flood stage into at least Sunday.