The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for parts of the parishes of Iberia, Vermilion, Lafayette and St. Martin through 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The warning area included the following municipalities:

• Forked Island

• Intracoastal City

• Henry

• Delcambre

• Abbeville

• Youngsville

• Broussard

• New Iberia

• Loreauville

• St. Martinville

• Coteau Homes

• Catahoula

• Parks

Vermilion Parish schools were scheduled to close at 11 a.m., KATC reported. Delcambre Elementary and Delcambre High School in Iberia Parish closed for the day.

The weather service issued a statement at 2:47 a.m. warning that a storm was moving northeast from Intracoastal City, bringing winds of more than 40 miles per hour and torrential rainfall.

