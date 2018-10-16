The National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for parts of the parishes of Iberia, Vermilion, Lafayette and St. Martin through 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The warning area included the following municipalities:
• Forked Island
• Intracoastal City
• Henry
• Delcambre
• Abbeville
• Youngsville
• Broussard
• New Iberia
• Loreauville
• St. Martinville
• Coteau Homes
• Catahoula
• Parks
Vermilion Parish schools were scheduled to close at 11 a.m., KATC reported. Delcambre Elementary and Delcambre High School in Iberia Parish closed for the day.
The weather service issued a statement at 2:47 a.m. warning that a storm was moving northeast from Intracoastal City, bringing winds of more than 40 miles per hour and torrential rainfall.