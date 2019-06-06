Most of Acadiana is under a flash flood watch this morning, and high water has been reported on roads across Lafayette.
In addition, The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the area. The flash flood warning for Lafayette, Evangeline, Acadia, Vermilion, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes until 11:30 a.m.
Heavy rains are still possible before the system leaves the area.
For a full list of Lafayette road hazards, please visit lafayette911.org.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.