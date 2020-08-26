Southwest Louisianians fled the coming onslaught of Hurricane Laura on Wednesday, as first-responders braced for what they expect to be a “catastrophic event” in and around Lake Charles from late Wednesday to Thursday.

Dick Gremillion, director of the Calcasieu Parish Homeland Security, said Laura’s winds were approaching Category 4 level and that the storm surge expectations were only rising. Forecasters said the storm surge could go as high as 20 feet and more likely would be 3-4 feet higher than Hurricane Rita, which devastated the Southwest Louisiana coastal area in 2005.

Calcasieu Parish has been under a mandatory evacuation order since Monday as forecasts became more specific, suggesting the storm was headed for the Louisiana-Texas state line.

“If you haven’t gone, leave now,” Gremillion said, advice that was echoed by other Lake Charles and Calcasieu officials during a 19-minute, late-morning news conference.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said some 600-800 people have been transported to locations north. Lake Charles and Calcasieu buses have been transporting those without transportation to Burton Coliseum in south Lake Charles for eventual transfer out of the danger area.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said roadways out of the area were “relatively calm” and those who have not left the path of the storm still have time to do so. He said expectations and forecasts were for an approaching catastrophe.

Area officials suggested that those uncertain about where to travel should contact 211, a United Way service, or could call non-emergency numbers at the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that National Guard troops were staging to aid in the storm’s aftermath. He said that high-water vehicles were coming from Jefferson Parish.

Mancuso said law enforcement back-up in addition to deputies were ready to aid Calcasieu Parish. Deputies were staged at the parish’s 10 substations, a spokesman said and law enforcement would protect homes from looting.

The storm is expected to travel toward Sabine Lake, which divides Louisiana and Texas. In Port Arthur, Texas, across the lake, officials declared a mandatory evacuation over the weekend. Mayor Thurman Bartie said that about 90 percent of the city’s residents had left.

“They know how serious this is,” he said Wednesday.

Port Arthur was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which caused flooding in about 80 percent of the city’s structures.

Doreen Badeaux of the Seafarers’ Center in Port Arthur said that most large ships had departed from the ports along the lake over the weekend. Ports at Beaumont and Port Arthur are among the nation’s busiest, with cargo that includes liquefied natural gas from nearby plants and oil from three refineries.

She said shrimpers were tying up boats in various spots along the waterway and on the Sabine River.

Westbound Interstate 10 traffic in Texas was reported to be heavy, starting around Anahuac, west of Beaumont.