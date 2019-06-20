The left inside lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 49 are closed near Gloria Switch Road while crews work to clean up a diesel spill after an 18-wheeler overturned.
Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. on I-49 northbound when the truck’s driver tried to avoid another vehicle. The truck jack-knifed and overturned in the median, spilling about 50 to 75 gallons of diesel onto the median and roadway.
The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, Anderson said.
The Lafayette Fire Department Hazmat unit is on site handling the cleanup.
In a separate incident, a motorcyclist traveling southbound on I-49 crashed into the interstate’s inside guardrail. He said the Lafayette Police Department is handling the investigation into the single vehicle crash.
The two crashes are contributing to traffic congestion in the area. Anderson asked that drivers avoid the area if possible, though the outside lanes do remain open.