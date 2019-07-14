Many roads in Acadiana have been closed because of high water, fallen trees or downed power lines.
Here are the new road closures from overnight, according to KATC-TV3 and local authorities. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Lafayette Parish
- LA 182 at Faul Road near Carencro is closed because of a downed tree.
- Lake Martin Road at the Lafayette/St. Martin Parish line is closed because of a fallen tree.
- 400 block of Thoroughbred (tree down)
- 200 block of Prejean Road (tree and wire down)
- 100 block of Kate Road (tree down)
In Scott, Barricades have been placed at the following locations due to water accumulation:
- W. Willow from Ambassador Caffery to Pecan Grove
- Vincent between Creswell & Winbourne
- Westward between Vincent & Provost
- Perez/Sunset/St. Anne area
- Old Spanish Trail between L Provost & SpeedPro Ln.
- Barricades are in place on Mills near W. Willow due to a downed power line & pole - Entergy is working to remove it.
A number of traffic lights in the parish are malfunctioning, including those at the following intersections:
- Ambassador Caffery and S. Morgan Ave
- Albertson Parkway and S. Morgan Ave
- Albertson Parkway and Hwy 90 East
- 6500 block of Ambassador Caffery in Broussard
Drivers are reminded that a flashing traffic light should be treated as a caution light. A light that's out should be treated as a four-way stop.
St. Martin Parish
- Catahoula Highway just east of St Martinville is closed because of a downed tree.
St. Mary Parish
- Baldwin: Orphan Home Road closed near its intersection with Railroad Avenue: Tree down
- Berwick/Morgan City: Bridge on old La 182 across the Atchafalaya River: Someone hit the clearance bar; repairs have to wait until the storm passes.
Iberia Parish
Numerous streets are blocked by trees or power lines. Authorities advise against any travel.
In New Iberia, more than 50 roads were impassable as of 8 a.m. Sunday after heavy rains and wind fell trees, downed power lines and knocked down electrical, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
- Anderson Street at Harrison Street -- pole
- Anderson Street at Rosalie Street – trees
- 1800 block of East Main Street – lines
- 400 block of East Main Street – poles
- 1100 block of Daspit Road – lines
- Dupier Road at Loreauville Road – lines and tree
- 500 block of Parkview Drive – tree
- 800 block of Edna Street – tree and lines
- Bank Street at Dale Street – tree
- 1600 block of Elm Street – lines
- Cedar Hill at North Street – lines
- Edward Street at Cypress Street – lines
- Henshaw Street at Pershing Street – tree
- Ann Street at Dale Street – tree
- Guadalajara Street – pole
- 100 block of Dalton Street – tree and lines
- Victory Drive at Myra Street – lines
- Decuir Street at French Street – tree
- 900 East Admiral Doyle Drive – lines
- Ann Street at Francis Street – tree
- 700 block of China Street – tree
- 700 block of Lee Street – lines
- 200 block of East Dale Street – tree
- 1250 Gail Street – lines
- Oak Street at Magnolia Street – tree
- 500 block of Jefferson Terrance – wires
- Henshaw Alley at Dale Street – pole
- Versailles Crescent at Carstens Street – lines
- 1800 bloc of East St. Peter Street – tree and pole
- Henshaw Drive at Hacker Street – tree
- Center at Avery Island Road – railroad hazard
- 700 block of Cherokee Street – tree
- 300 block of Daspit Road – unknown
- Evangeline Street at railroad tracks – tree
- 400 block of Brian Street – tree
- Cherokee Street at School Street – line
- Pollard Avenue at Davis Street – line
- Gajan Street – tree
- McDonald’s on Daspit Road – tree
- East Main Street at Fontelieu Drive – tree and lines
- Lewis Street at Rouses – line
- 1000 block of Lombart Street – lines
- Pelican Street at Halphen Street – tree and lines
- 800 block of Weeks Street – tree
- 1300 block of Weeks Street – tree
- 700 block of Ann Street – lines
- Fulton Street and North Landry Street – lines
- Iberia Street at Emma Street – trees
- Fulton Street at North Hopkins Street – lines
- 800 block of South Hopkins – line
- 700 block of Breaux Alley – tree
- Pelican Street – three trees
- Bradley Lane at Southport Boulevard – lines
- 600 block of Calhoun Street – tree
- 119 Vine Street – wires
- West Washington Street at South Landry Drive – tree
- 800 block of Bayard Street – line
- 300 block of Center Street – pole
- Iberia Street at C.V. Jackson Drive – line
Vermilion Parish
- I-A 333 is closed from Redfish Road to the Bayou Chene Bridge south of Esther.
- I-A 330 is closed between Hwys 689 and 685 and east of l-A 331.
