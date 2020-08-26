Vermilion Parish residents in low-lying areas were ordered to leave Wednesday in advance of Hurricane Laura, as local officials warned of 12-to-18-foot storm surge and catastrophic wind damage.
Officials are preparing for a storm that is like Hurricane Rita was in 2005, said Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza.
“People that refuse to leave, their lives are in danger. They should really respect this storm,” Piazza said. “You are going to experience a lot of flooding in the southern areas of the parish. A lot of livestock is going to be lost. A lot of crops are going to be destroyed.”
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Acadian Ambulance had transported or was in the process of transporting 465 patients from private homes or facilities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas as the storm approached the Louisiana-Texas line.
The company had 694 vehicles on the road Wednesday, including vans, ambulances and buses, from Tennessee to Texas, said Randall Mann, vice president of marketing and public relations. About 70 vehicles are dedicated to hurricane evacuations, he said, in addition to 320 vehicles normally in operation every day.
Thirteen aircraft are on standby to deploy after the storm passes.
Piazza said rescue operations in the parish will begin Thursday as soon as wind speeds drop below 40 miles per hour. About a dozen out-of-state utility workers were due in Abbeville around noon on Wednesday, Piazza said. He said keeping electricity going is a top priority.
“It gets really, really hot in some of those houses,” Piazza said. “People lose their food, they suffer from the heat.
Piazza said he thinks Vermilion Parish is better prepared than it was in 2005, since it has drawn lessons from Hurricane Rita. A 30-foot-drainage pond constructed after that hurricane helped protect Abbeville’s lower areas from the historic flooding of 2016.
Still, Rainey LeBlanc and his brother, Ricky LeBlanc, said they are concerned the city’s drainage system might not be able to handle rainfall from the coming hurricane.
Rainey said he had to repair his floors in his house twice in three years because of water damage, and Ricky said he recently had water seeping through the walls of his trailer.
“The sewerage backed up so much, water came up through the house, through the toilets,” Rainey said from a the driver’s seat of a pickup truck, as he and his brother waited in a sandbag line at the city barn.
The Vermilion Parish Police Jury ordered a mandatory evacuation for low-lying communities along the coast starting at noon Wednesday with a curfew in the parish from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m., starting Wednesday.
Evacuations were mandatory for people in Pecan Island, Intracoastal City, Esther, Forked Island, Mouton Cove and these areas south of Louisiana Highway 14: Erath, Delcambre, Gueydan and any low-lying area prone to flooding.
In an issued statement, the police jury said, “If the storm maintains its current track and projected strength as a CAT 3 or 4, it will cause massive tidal flooding with a possible 12- to 18-foot surge and catastrophic wind damage to structures in Vermilion Parish, creating a very dangerous situation to include loss of life.”