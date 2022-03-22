South Louisiana braced for severe weather Tuesday as a cold front threatened to bring hail, high winds and tornadoes with wind speeds potentially over 136 mph to the region.
The Storm Prediction Center put more of Louisiana under its second-highest alert level, with Lafayette and Lake Charles joining Baton Rouge in the list of cities most at risk. Forecasters cautioned that the atmosphere was ripe for bad weather throughout the region, but especially from southern Louisiana into central Mississippi. An advisory posted overnight said the area at greater risk could possibly have an EF-3 tornado with winds of 136-165 mph.
School districts and government agencies modified their hours for Tuesday, with some shutting down altogether and others opting to close early.
In forecaster lingo, much of the region had a "moderate risk" of severe weather, while areas south of a Lake Charles-to-Lafayette-to-Mandeville line had an "enhanced risk." The top of the scale is "high risk."
The Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center said that while a line of storms moves across northern and central Louisiana today, individual storms were expected to form in the southern half of the state as wind speeds and directions at different levels of the atmosphere varied enough to support rotating storms. A regional tornado outbreak was possible, though not all ingredients were present for a more widespread one.
"Even still, the low-level shear environment is impressive, and will support strong tornadoes. An EF3+ tornado will be possible across the moderate risk area," forecasters said.
Storms were expected in Acadiana by and through the midday hours, in the Baton Rouge area at mid-afternoon and in the New Orleans area and Northshore around the evening rush hour. While the bulk of the bad weather was still in Texas on Tuesday morning, a tornado watch was posted for areas west of a line from Kaplan to Lafayette to Natchez, Mississippi, and is in effect until 2 p.m.
Later in the day, as the storms congeal into a line, the wind and hail threat will increase. There's a 45 percent chance of straight line winds with gusts of 50 mph or higher at some places in northern Tangipahona Parish and in Washington Parish. The risk of winds that high is 30 percent elsewhere in the region.
Forecasters put the risk of 1-inch diameter hail at 30 percent for the region. There was a 15 percent chance of a tornado in an area from Lake Charles to western Alabama, and a 10 percent chance throughout much of the state that at least one twister would be an EF-2 with winds above 111 mph.