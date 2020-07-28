A 75-year-old man was killed in a crash on Congress Street Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.
The crash occurred about 4 p.m. in the Blk of W. Congress St. involving two vehicles.
The victim was operating a vehicle in the 400 block of Marie Antoinette St. approaching its intersection with Congress Street. The driver of the second vehicle was traveling on W. Congress approaching its intersection with Marie Antoinette.
Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time where the crash occurred.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital. Shortly after arrival, the driver of the first vehicle, Clay Benton, 75, was pronounced deceased.
This investigation is ongoing.