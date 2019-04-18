Most of Acadiana is seeing heavy rain and wind Thursday as severe weather rolls across the region. A flash flood warning was issued around 2 p.m. and Lafayette and most surrounding parishes are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.
As a result of the weather, state offices closed Thursday, and 15th Judicial District Courthouses in Lafayette, Vermilion and Acadia Parishes closed at 1 p.m. and won't reopen until Monday.
Most schools were already on spring break, but Lafayette Parish Schools central office closed Thursday, along with most of the Lafayette Diocese schools.
The National Weather Service reported floodwater entering buildings on Main Street in Church Point. In addition, flash flooding and road closures have been reported in the following areas:
Lafayette Parish
- Carencro Police posted on Facebook: Barricades will be in place blocking Prejean Road at Wisteria Bend until Gourmet Road due to flooding. This road closure is affecting about 40 homes in the area. Please do not move or go around barricades for your safety.
- Scott Police posted on Facebook: St. Anne at Cameron and Old Spanish Trail at Sunset in Scott are barricaded due to rising water.
Acadia Parish
- Northern Avenue by Crowley Middle School
- The Boulevard near Rayne Central Kindergarten
- W. Harrop Street in Rayne
St. Landry Parish
- Fisher Road
- Highway 182 North
- Nursing Home Road
- Oscar Rivette Road
St. Martin Parish
- St. Martin Parish Government on Facebook cautioned motorists of water accumulation on Highway 70 between Belle River and Stephensville.
- LA 347 from LA 686 to LA 328 is closed