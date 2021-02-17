Severe wintry weather largely bypassed Louisiana’s coastal parishes Wednesday morning, as small craft warnings off the coast and winter advisories were as bad as it got in and around Lafayette.
“We’re still thinking the freezing line is north of the I-10 corridor,” meteorologist Felix Navejar said at the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. That meant a dodged weather bullet for Lafayette, less so for a line from Jasper, Texas to Leesville, La., and Alexandria.
“We’ve not really changed as far as the forecast,” he said. That means the “large trough” to the west is on the move.
Temperatures crept above the freezing line in Lafayette by late morning and stood at 36 by 11 a.m. Precipitation was likely and would remain so for most of the day, but temperatures were predicted to stay above freezing in Lafayette and in neighboring parishes through the night.
Navejar said wintry weather continued to bedevil Texas and points north and east, as the storm moved into and across the Southern heartland. It’s your cousin in Arkansas who’s got winter worries, forecasters might say.
“As the trough advances east, so will the shield of snowfall as it extends from Arkansas and the Mid-South to the central Appalachians with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches likely,” the NWS said. “Heavier amounts over 8 inches are possible in parts of south-central Arkansas.”
Expect gray skies with a high of 37 and low of 27 in Lafayette on Thursday.
The third cold front in a week will force temperatures down as low as the high teens Friday, but temperatures will enter the mid-50s by Sunday with no more freezing weather past Friday.