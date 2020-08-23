Lafayette Parish residents are urged to voluntarily evacuate ahead of two storms in the Gulf.

Based on the latest forecast track, Hurricane Marco is expected to have minimal impact on the Acadiana area, but Tropical Storm Laura is now expected to become a category 3 hurricane, according to a statement from Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Laura has the potential to cause flooding and bring sustained hurricane-force winds which could cause extensive damage.

Residents south of Interstate 10 should consider voluntarily evacuating, while residents south of Highway 90 are strongly encouraged to evacuate, the statement said.

"Residents should prepare their homes and property and gather personal belongings, including an emergency supply kit, and are encouraged to leave the area by Tuesday afternoon."