Interstate 10 East is closed near mile marker 69 in Acadia Parish because of a fatal crash.

Two people were killed in the Thursday morning crash after a vehicle crossed the median and struck an 18-wheeler, according to Louisiana State Police.

Traffic is currently being diverted at Exit 65 to Highway 90, according to the Acadiana Parish Sheriff's Office.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Officials will issue a notification once the roadway has reopened.