Traffic delays on Interstate 10 East are expected to last hours after an 18-wheeler crashed between the Scott and Ambassador Caffery Parkway exits Tuesday morning.
Interstate 10 eastbound is closed at Exit 80 and traffic is being routed to La. 13 in Crowley and U.S. 190 East in Eunice. As of 10 a.m., traffic was backed up about four miles. The lane closures and delays are expected to last for most of the day, State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
The Scott Fire Department and Lafayette Fire Department Hazmat team are on scene assisting with vehicle clean up. Gossen said the truck was carrying a highly flammable material when it overturned around 5:15 a.m.
“It’s not an inhalation hazard, but the material is highly flammable, and we don’t want traffic passing by with the possibility of explosion,” he said.
The truck is resting in the grass on the south side of the interstate. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no injuries have been reported from the driver, Gossen said.