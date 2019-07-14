Residents in a neighborhood devastated by August 2016 flooding awoke Sunday morning to find rising waters once again.
Iberia, St. Mary and Central St. Martin parishes are under a flash flood warning until 1 p.m.
[RELATED: Click here to track storms on radar.]
Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said his team has been knocking on doors to awake residents and warn them of water approaching their doors.
At least one home has water inside, he said.
"It's getting to the point to where they have to start doing evacuations," Boudreaux said.
People who evacuate from there homes will be taken to a temporary shelter at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville, the police chief said.
About three-fourths of Highland Ridge's 330 homes flooded in 2016.
Outside of that neighborhood, Youngsville officials are seeing street flooding in the Beacon Hill Subdivision, on North and South Larriviere roads, Hillridge Drive and Fortune Road.
"If you don't need to go anywhere, stay in your house," Boudreaux said. "If you need to leave because of high water, we'll be opening a staging area at Ernest Gallet."